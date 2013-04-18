* Fixed income could face similar scale back as equities
* Tough new regulation could also hit "swaps" desks
* Banks under pressure to merge desks' activities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 18 Banks' fixed income and swaps
teams are likely to be the next to suffer from a continuing wave
of job cuts as the sector adjusts to tougher regulations and
smaller profits, leading bankers said on Thursday.
The global financial crisis of 2008 led regulators around
the world to toughen standards in order to prevent a repeat of
events such as the collapse of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers.
Requirements compelling banks to hold more capital - known
in the industry as "Basel III" - have already partly led to the
disappearance of several small-scale equity brokers, such as the
brokerage arm of London's Silverwind Securities.
Bankers at the TradeTech industry conference in London said
it was now the turn of fixed income and specialist "swaps" teams
- which trade the cashflows from a variety of assets, for
example bond coupons or dividend payouts - to feel the same sort
of pressure as those scaled-back equity units.
"You're going to go through a process that happened in
equities over the last 10 years, you're going to see that in the
fixed income and swaps side," said Larry Tabb, whose U.S.-based
Tabb Group consultancy deals with many investment banks.
Some banks have already started to target the fixed income
area. Last October, UBS unveiled plans to fire 10,000
staff - or 15 percent of its total headcount - and drastically
downscale its fixed income business in order to focus more on
its traditional private banking roots.
Others have been slow to exit loss-making or marginally
profitable fixed income businesses because they fear it will
make it harder for them to win clients in the more profitable
mergers and acquisitions arena.
"I think (in) fixed income and research, going forward two,
three, four or five years, we will get to a level of scrutiny
we've already seen in equities," said Dale Brooksbank, head of
European trading at State Street Global Advisors.
With equity teams already heavily trimmed, the other areas
that could be targeted include merging desks dealing in
different assets, such as stocks, bonds and foreign exchange.
"I think there are some economies of scale that should be
done," said Fabien Oreve, global head of trading at Dexia Asset
Management.