Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
LONDON Aug 16 Assets under management (AUM) at European exchange-traded funds (ETF) hit a record high at the end of July, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data, helped by a rebound in regional markets.
Lipper data showed that assets under management (AUM) rose to 473.6 billion euros ($534 billion) at the end of July from 452.8 billion at the end of June, underscoring the growing popularity of low-cost passive investment vehicles among institutional as well as retail investors.
A rush into fixed income saw bond ETFs pull in 5 billion euros. U.S. equity ETFs had inflows of 1.5 billion euros, followed by global emerging market equity ETFs with 1.3 billion euros. Global equity ETFs saw 1 billion euros worth of inflows.
Thomson Reuters Lipper added that Blackrock's iShares , State Street's and Vanguard, were the best selling ETF promoters in Europe for July.
($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.