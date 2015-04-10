* Stabilisation in euro would favour banks over autos
* Signs of European economic recovery could support euro
* Euro zone banks have not risen as much as auto stocks
* Consensus view remains one of downward pressure on euro
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 10 Stock market investors, looking
for that little bit of "alpha" that will help them outperform
the market, are starting to position themselves for any
stabilisation in the euro.
The currency of the euro zone has been hit hard this
year, pulled down by a strengthening U.S. dollar and the
European Central Bank's programme of record-low interest rates
and bond-buying.
But some investors are seeing signs of a recovery. The euro
bounced off its March lows, and recent economic data have shown
signs of a pick-up in Europe.
That has led them to shift out of sectors that gained from a
weak euro -- such as export-sensitive European auto stocks
-- and into areas that have not fared quite as well,
such as European banks .
"With European economic data now showing signs of
improvement, when U.S. economic data has been disappointing, the
euro has stabilised versus the dollar and has picked up a little
in recent weeks," said Kevin Lilley, European equity fund
manager at Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI).
"In this environment, I have been increasing the funds'
weighting in European banks, adding Societe Generale
and Mediobanca, as banks should be beneficiaries of
the improving domestic economy."
BUY ITALY, SELL DAX?
Signs of a euro zone recovery emerged this month with data
showing that euro zone factory growth hit a 10-month high. By
contrast, U.S. economic data in April has included
weaker-than-expected employment figures and a slowdown in U.S.
services sector growth.
Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global, also
advised investors to protect themselves in case the euro
stabilised by favouring banks over car stocks, and buying the
Italian rather than the German market.
"The consensus that the euro will be on a weaker footing is
probably right, but you make the real money and outperformance
on the margins," said Paulin.
Paulin recommended buying Italy's FTSE MIB -- a
bank-heavy index -- and selling Germany's DAX, which
contains many auto shares.
Euro zone bank stocks can outperform if the euro stabilises,
as investors would be drawn towards companies with predominately
domestic cash and domestic-focused earnings, such as banks, said
Paulin.
The STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index has already risen
more than 30 percent this year, while the DAX is at record highs
and is up 26 percent.
The euro zone bank index is up 20 percent and the
FTSE MIB up 26 percent -- similar to the DAX -- but
some investors said Milan could outperform the DAX.
"We are slightly 'short' on Germany to finance 'long'
positions on Italy," said Stefano Girola, fund manager at Swiss
bank and fund management group SYZ.
(Editing by Larry King)