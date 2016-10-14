BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 14 European equity funds posted their 36th straight week of outflows, with money that has left the asset class this year now approaching $100 billion, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, citing data from EPFR Global.
Global investor sentiment is neither too bearish nor too bullish - or in "goldilocks" territory - BofA-ML said, as fund flows continue to show a preference for bonds and emerging markets.
European equities have fallen out of favour among foreign investors in particular as sluggish earnings growth, an uncertain economic outlook on the back of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and worries over the profitability of the region's banks have soured the mood.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)