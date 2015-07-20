* Global gold mining index falls more than 8 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 20 A steep sell-off in shares of
gold miners, tracking a plunge in the metal's price, wiped out
more than $8 billion from their combined market value on Monday
and pushed a global index of gold stocks to a 6-1/2-year low.
The Thomson Reuters Global Gold index
slumped 8.5 percent to its lowest since late 2008, the biggest
one-day percentage drop in two years, after gold prices sank.
Spot gold fell as much as 4 percent to its lowest in
more than five years as concerns about a U.S. rate hike spurred
selling, especially in top consumer China. Platinum prices
dropped 5 percent to a 6-1/2-year low.
Investors have been finding less and less reason to hold
gold as an insurance against risk, with the dollar strengthening
ahead of what is expected to be the first increase in U.S.
interest rates for nearly a decade.
"We are underweight on gold miners. In a declining gold
price environment, the fact that gold miners are cheap doesn't
matter as their cash flow drops faster than their investments,"
Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management, said.
"Gold is a hedge against everything that can go wrong. But
at the moment it appears that not a lot is going wrong. We have
an Iran deal, a Greece deal and we have good news from European
and U.S. economies. There is no real reason for us to invest in
gold and gold companies."
The dollar has gained 8.5 percent against a basket of
currencies this year on U.S. rate hike expectations,
making dollar-priced gold expensive for the holders of other
currencies.
Shares in gold miner Randgold Resources fell 4.5
percent, taking total losses to 25 percent in the past 10 weeks.
Fresnillo fell 4.3 percent, the top decliner in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.
Randgold and Fresnillo are now relatively cheaper, trading
at 23.3 times and 27.6 times their 12-month forward earnings
respectively, against 27 times and 31 times a month ago, but
that will not necessarily attract buyers.
Analysts said gold prices had fallen below the average cost
of production for miners and could force some to cut output.
Some analysts picked Africa-focused Randgold as a better
investment than others in the sector, with Paul Renken, senior
mining analyst at VSA Capital, saying it was better placed due
to its low cost of production and higher cash generation.
(Editing by Mark Potter)