LONDON Oct 28 Apple's main suppliers rallied on
Wednesday in sympathy with the tech giant's forecast-beating
results, but that's only half of the story as shares in
companies like Dialog, Manz and AMS stay sharply down this week
on their challenging outlook.
Dialog, Manz and AMS shares rose
3 to 6 percent after Apple, the world's most profitable
company, painted a rosy picture for its new iPhone, beating Wall
Street's sales and profit forecasts.
Despite Apple's strong show, shares in its three suppliers
have been down 16-27 percent this week following a cautious
outlook. Manz lowered its sales and profit forecasts, AMS AMS
saw softer demand patterns in consumer and non-consumer markets
and Dialog saw its gross margin largely unchanged this
year.
"For Apple to maintain 40 percent margins, it has to squeeze
suppliers. It recently went from three suppliers of its acoustic
chips to four, suggesting the technology isn't that different
and that it can use that as leverage," a tech analyst said.
"(Semi stocks) that are too heavily exposed to one company
are a huge red flag. They need to diversify that risk, which is
one of the reasons we prefer ARM."
ARM Holdings is the British chip designer whose
technology powers Apple's iPhone.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, AMS is
predicted to miss market expectations for its full-year earnings
by 1 percent. Dialog is also expected to be down by 2 percent
and Manz is seen missing its expectations by 13 percent.
Brokers have also been quite negative on Apple's several
suppliers. Deutsche Bank and Barclays cut their target prices
for AMS by about 12 percent, while Credit Suisse lowered its
target for the Dialog by 11 percent.
Analysts said that although stocks that benefited from
Apple's meteoric rise might see some further upside, such
squeezing of suppliers means that investors could no longer
simply hop aboard and enjoy the ride.
"Apple's been a fantastic story. While the law of large
numbers means that iPhones and iPads may slow down, equally
there are upgrade cycles that will provide visibility for some
time to come," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell,
adding that he also thought ARM was well placed if Apple sales
did slow down.
"You clearly don't want to become too dependent on one
customer ... but ARM doesn't care who stays in fashion between
Apple and Samsung phones, and is used in products beyond phones
as well."
Shares in ARM Holdings have outperformed its peers this week
by falling less than 2 percent.
ARM beat market expectations last week with a 27 percent
surge in its third-quarter profit. ARM's low-power processor
designs are used in nearly all smartphones. It has consistently
outperformed the market as it has found new uses for its
technology, such as tablets.
"ARM is enjoying accelerating growth," Neil Campling,
partner at Aviate Global, said, adding that ARM's presence
across several businesses, geographies and consumer markets
makes its an attractive company.
"The fact is whether Samsung lose share to Huawei and
Xiaomi, for example, or GM to BMW, ARM is literally at the core
of all."
(Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul
Prakash; Editing by Richard Balmforth)