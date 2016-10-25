LONDON Oct 25 Diversified miner Anglo American rose sharply on Tuesday after the company's production update, helping to lift the European basic resources sector to its highest level since last summer.

Anglo American shares were up 3.6 percent in morning trade taking its year-to-date gains to nearly 270 percent, making it the top performing stock on Europe's STOXX 600 this year.

Its performance, as well as that of the broader sector, is a marked turnaround from last year when a slowing China and high debt sent investors rushing for the exits.

Investors have cheered moves to aggressively cut costs and sell assets to bolster balance sheets.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was last trading 2.5 percent higher. It is up more than 42 percent this year, the best performing sector in the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Shares in Glencore, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are up 39 to 170 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)