LONDON Oct 25 Diversified miner Anglo American
rose sharply on Tuesday after the company's production
update, helping to lift the European basic resources sector
to its highest level since last summer.
Anglo American shares were up 3.6 percent in morning trade
taking its year-to-date gains to nearly 270 percent, making it
the top performing stock on Europe's STOXX 600 this
year.
Its performance, as well as that of the broader sector, is a
marked turnaround from last year when a slowing China and high
debt sent investors rushing for the exits.
Investors have cheered moves to aggressively cut costs and
sell assets to bolster balance sheets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was last
trading 2.5 percent higher. It is up more than 42 percent this
year, the best performing sector in the pan-European STOXX 600
index.
Shares in Glencore, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton are up 39 to 170 percent in 2016.
