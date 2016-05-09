LONDON May 9 Europe-listed mining shares fell more than 3 percent on Monday and were the worst performing sector in the region following the pullback in prices of key industrial metals following softer China trade data.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index was down 3.2 percent. Shares in Anglo American, Rio Tinto , Antofagasta and Glencore and BHP Billiton fell 2.7 to 5.6 percent.

The UK mining index was also down nearly 4 percent, after China's exports and imports fell more than expected in April, underlining weak demand at home and abroad and cooling hopes of a recovery in the world's second largest economy. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)