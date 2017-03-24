LONDON, March 24 Big changes are looming in the way investment banks finance research. New rules, known as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, will require the banks to charge fund managers an explicit fee for research rather than bundling the cost into trading commissions charged to clients, as at present.

The new rules take effect in January.

