By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, July 30 European banks' results show they are a riskier bet than their U.S. peers, looking relatively expensive while facing analysts' earnings downgrades and a need to raise capital.

While all major U.S. banks beat second-quarter earnings forecasts, the picture in Europe is mixed.

UBS shares surged on strong numbers on Tuesday but Deutsche Bank and Erste Bank undershot expectations. Barclays, meanwhile, spooked investors with plans for a big rights issue.

The results highlight some of the risks in the European sector, which has surged 30 percent in the past year, broadly keeping pace with U.S. financials.

"We are slightly overweight U.S. banks and we do believe they are the further along the road to recovery," said Veronica Pechlaner, head of global equities at Ashburton.

"More capital building is needed in Europe ... There are some banks that look a lot happier than others but for many of them it's still a trading market rather than a buy-and-hold. To make a long-term call, the water remains quite murky."

European banks face tough new compliance rules, with Barclays' 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) rights issue aimed at appeasing the UK regulator's surprise requirement that it move swiftly to bring capital up to 3 percent of its lending.

Deutsche Bank detailed plans to dramatically shrink its assets to meet regulators' demands.

Partly due to these risks, analysts have in the past 30 days cut their full-year earnings forecasts for the European banking sector by an average of 0.8 percent, while raising U.S. banks by 2.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

This will exacerbate how expensive European banks look compared with U.S. peers. Europe's lenders trade just 5 percent below their 10-year average when comparing the share price to 12-month earnings expectations, while the U.S. sector is nearly 9 percent cheaper, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Credit markets reflect some of the risks glossed over by equity investors, with relatively little recent tightening in credit default swaps.

In fact, there were signs on Tuesday of stock investors also positioning for further losses, with strong demand for September puts on Deutsche Bank at 32 euros - implying a share price fall of some 8 percent in coming weeks. On Barclays, investors snapped up 280 pence August puts.

BAD LOANS DRAG

In Spain, Italy and Portugal, higher bank profits mask the still rising percentage of non-performing loans on their books. link.reuters.com/baz86t

Spain's largest bank, Banco Santander, which posted a 29 percent rise in first-half earnings, saw a 14.6 percent fall in operating earnings and smaller loan loss provisions.

"The non-performing loans story highlights that you should have continued caution in the European financial space," said James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts. "Many European banks haven't fully written off enough so they can get out of balance sheet repair mode and back into lending mode."

For those willing to delve deeper and look at individual stocks within the sector, though, there could still be attractive opportunities, not least as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England is set to stick to bank-friendly ultra loose monetary policy for longer than the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Ashburton's Pechlaner highlighted HSBC - one of the few European banks facing earnings upgrades, according to StarMine - as among the more attractive plays in the sector.

Analysts at Citi reiterated Credit Suisse as a "most preferred" play, while aggregate ratings in StarMine point to BNP Paribas and Nordea as the most highly-rated banking stocks in Europe. ($1 = 0.6515 British pounds) (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)