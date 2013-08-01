* Budget firms outperform luxury peers after lagging for five years

* Dividends, earnings expectations look attractive

* Economic surprises positive in Europe, negative in China

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Aug 1 Companies offering budget goods and services are winning out against the luxury sector in Europe as cash-strapped households slowly step up spending on cheaper cars, clothes and holidays.

After lagging for five years, shares in firms catering to the still cash-conscious but increasingly confident European consumer are outperforming luxury goods providers, which have been hit by falling demand in China and the rest of Asia.

As a result, analysts have upgraded earnings forecasts for firms targeting thriftier customers while downgrading the outlook for their high-end rivals.

"If there is going to be any spending (in Europe), you would inevitably expect it to be at the budget end ... I certainly wouldn't be looking at luxury," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

The economic background for the shift is clear in Citi's Economic Surprise index, which is closely correlated with equity markets and is used by many investors as a guide to future share performance. It turned positive in Britain in June and in the euro zone in late July, reflecting a nascent recovery fuelled by central bank stimulus and less government stress on austerity.

By contrast, economic surprises in China have been negative .

Consumers' taste for budget brands has been evident in recent company results.

Associated British Foods was boosted by double-digit sales growth at its Primark discount clothing chain, while Spanish discount grocer Dia reported strong demand in its recession-hit home market. {ID:nL6N0FH0K0]

Airlines easyJet and Ryanair did well after taking over routes abandoned by more upmarket carriers.

A Reuters-compiled basket of such budget-conscious companies is up 33 percent so far this year, against a rise of 23 percent for a group of luxury stocks which had enjoyed the stronger performance over the previous five years.

Underscoring the fledgling nature of the recovery in Europe, higher prices dented European beer sales at AB InBev, while auto maker results suggest consumers are still reluctant to make such large purchases unless they find a bargain. Tellingly, Renault's results were cushioned by sales of its budget brands, including Dacia.

GROWTH-SENSITIVE

Budget companies' shares do not come cheap, however, trading instead on higher ratios than the luxury sector relative to earnings or book value.

This reflects their higher dividends and expectations of stronger earnings - Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimates from the most accurate analysts suggest their annual results will beat consensus forecasts.

EasyJet and Ryanair are the only European airlines in the STOXX Europe 600 whose annual consensus earnings forecasts have been upgraded in the past 30 days, while IAG , Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France KLM have all been downgraded, according to StarMine.

"Budget travel companies, or airlines, are ... very sensitive to growth picking up," said Sharon Bell, European equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. "Some of the retailers could benefit as you see better economic growth coming through and better demand, but they also tend to be a bit less cyclical."