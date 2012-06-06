LONDON, June 6 Riskier banking and mining stocks helped Europe's top shares rally on technical grounds on Wednesday, while hopes of central bank support for the global economy remained despite the ECB resisting pressure to intervene in Europe in the short-term.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 21.84 points, or 2.3 percent, at 974.96, while Britain's FTSE, which is heavily weighted towards mining and banking assets, rose 2.4 percent and Germany's DAX added 2.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst bounced off the 100 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the LTRO rally which began in December, while Germany's benchmark index rallied from an "oversold" position and London's blue chip index held within its tight range between 5,250 and 5,400.

"We have got a volatile path up until the Greek elections (on June 17), so I would not read too much into today's moves in isolation given the falls we've had," said Paul Kavanagh, a partner at Killik & Co.

"It feels to me (like a technical bounce) ... the big gains have been in risk-on stocks but I do not think anything fundamental has changed," Kavanagh said.

Basic resources stocks, up 5.2 percent, were the top performers, with UK-listed miners, such as Kazakhmys leading gainers as they were boosted by talk of an interest rate cut in China and caught up with a two-day market rebound. (Written by David Brett)