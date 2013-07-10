* Consumer staples, IT, financials set to top estimates
* Options, short positions suggest few see disappointment
* Emerging markets seen as risk area
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 10 Europe's food, drink, technology
and financial companies are set to be the stars of the
second-quarter earnings season thanks to a nascent regional
recovery, while those selling to emerging markets may
disappoint.
Market positioning and analysts' expectations sugggest the
results, which start in earnest next week, will be an
improvement on the first three months of 2013 - when STOXX
Europe 600 earnings undershot forecasts by 0.8 percent.
Although a weak euro ate into exporters' profits, oil
prices sank and metals weakened during the
quarter, the European economy finally showed signs of growth.
Consensus earnings expectations and forecasts from the
historically most accurate analysts point to consumer staples -
the makers and sellers of food, drink, household products and
tobacco - delivering the biggest upside surprises.
StarMine's SmartEstimate - which uses the top analysts'
forecasts based on accuracy and timeliness - points to consumer
goods sector earnings beating consensus by 1.4 percent.
Technology and financials are also forecast to beat consensus
forecasts, while telecoms, industrials may disappoint.
"Whilst we have had a focus on exporters, because of the
weak emerging markets it might be the domestic companies that
outperform," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts said, noting recent improvement in euro zone PMI surveys
of manufacturing and service sector activity.
By contrast, weak Chinese trade data for June on Wednesday
fed into general caution on emerging markets, whose economic
slowdown contributed to the International Monetary Fund's global
growth downgrade on Tuesday.
Analysts have been cutting forecasts, with the consensus
view cut more sharply than SmartEstimates' forecasts except in
materials, for sectors which rely heavily on emerging market
consumption.
"I am very cautious as regards to everything that's related
to emerging markets, so I am also cautious on materials. We may
see further downside in those sectors, and management will guide
down the expectations," said Patrick Moonen, a senior equities
strategist at ING Investment Management.
On a regional level, SmartEstimates pointed to scope for
disappointment in the Nordics and to the biggest upside surprise
potential for Italy, where HSBC reckons valuations and earnings
expectations are at "unrealistically low levels".
Historically, when SmartEstimates differ from consensus by
more than 2 percent, the gap has given an accurate steer for the
likely earnings surprise two-thirds of the time.
High levels of short interest in some technology stocks and
autos could make those the most sensitive to a bounce in the
back of positive surprises.
French auto parts maker Valeo, Finnish mining
technology company Outotec, telecom firm Nokia
and German chip equipment maker Aixtron
are in the European top 10 for short bets - indicating an
expected near-term fall, according to Markit data, and all
report results this month.
Overall, though, the data shows little sign of increased
short bets on European companies ahead of the results season.
The options market also shows little expectation for a big
negative reaction to earnings, with investors putting on 4
percent more upside "call" bets on EuroSTOXX 50 euro zone
blue-chip index in the past two weeks than downside "puts" on
Eurex.