LONDON May 2 The building blocks are falling into place for cash-rich companies to embark on an M&A spending spree that could drive the next leg of a stalling European equity rally.

The rally, which began last June and has driven the STOXX Europe 600 index to five-year highs, has shown signs of exhaustion, but a rebound in mergers could re-ignite the market.

"We expect a pick-up in corporate activity over the next 1-2 years. This remains a key part of our market re-rating thesis," Adrian Cattley, analyst at Citigroup, said.

Research by Credit Suisse shows M&A typically lags the stock market by 12 months, meaning it should start to pick up in the next two months. Historically, equity markets rise 9 percent in the six months after a trough in M&A activity, the bank has calculated.

While M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa has had its slowest start this year since 2003, some say the omens are good for companies willing to go out and buy.

Corporate debt as a share of earnings is at its lowest since the late 1980s, financing is abundant and potential target companies are relatively cheap.

"It is all about corporate confidence - otherwise circumstances are fairly benign for M&A. Financing markets are generally open and money is not too expensive," said Sascha Levitt, event-driven strategist at Deutsche Bank.

To be fair, some analysts say corporate cash-hoarding reflects concern that stress in funding markets may one day return rather than preparation for acquisitions.

Announced M&A activity with EMEA involvement was worth $181.1 billion in the first quarter of 2013, down 20 percent year-on-year. That was the least active quarter since the third quarter of 2009, and the slowest start to a year since 2003, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A list of potential M&A targets and buyers in Europe, compiled by Reuters from six investment banks and brokerages, suggests most activity is likely within the consumer and industrial sectors. Combined, these represent 47 percent of the stocks on the list.

The least activity is seen in utilities and telecoms.

Geographically, Britain could be a hotbed of M&A with 40 percent of the 333 stocks from around Europe listed on the FTSE All Share index.

Among possible deals, a trio of founder shareholders in miner ENRC is considering a buyout of the $6 billion company, while U.S. telecoms firm Verizon Communications Inc . is said to be circling Britain's Vodafone - its partner in U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless.

READY FOR ACTION

One reason why M&A has been in the doldrums is that firms have used a period of ultra-low interest rates to pay down debt. As a result, 90 percent of European companies have net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) ratios of less than 2, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Valuations of target companies are historically low - European stocks trade on a price-to-book of 1.6 times and a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 12.6 times - meaning deals are extremely attractive on an earnings enhancing basis.

At the same time, debt capital markets are on fire with global high-yield borrowing reaching a record $134 billion in the first quarter of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

That is the best annual start on record and a 21 percent increase from a year ago, underpinned by a search for yield, which has encouraged investors to embrace risk.

Financiers are hopeful a boom in deals could materialise in Europe in the second or third quarter.

"The money is just so cheap, particularly for the bigger firms. They may have a once in a generation opportunity to do something strategically or to mop up a competitor," Colin McLean, SVM Asset Management managing director, said. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)