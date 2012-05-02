LONDON May 2 European shares turned negative on Wednesday, weighed down by leading Italian and Spanish banks, after weak euro zone data threw the region's debt problems into sharp focus.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,047.08 by 1118 GMT, with the Spanish and Italian bourses the biggest laggards across Europe, suffering respective falls of 2.4 percent and 1.9 percent.

Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in March, equalling the record high of 15 years ago, data showed, driven by rises in Italy and Spain.

Banco Santander BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit sunk as much as 4.3 percent.

Reflecting the risk-off sentiment, safe haven German bund futures hit a new record high.

"At least for banks it doesn't look that good again," Markus Huber, head of German high net worth trading at ETX Capital, said.

"If it weren't for the U.S., markets in Europe probably would be much lower but nobody really wants to turn overly short ahead of U.S. data later, once they are out of the way things could look different very quickly," he said.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Francesco Canepa)