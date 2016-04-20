By Atul Prakash
| LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 Fortunes are diverging for U.S.
and European semiconductor firms, with a lead in mobile
technology giving big European chipmakers an edge that has
lifted relative share prices.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index has lagged the
U.S. S&P 500 Information Technology Index since the
start of 2016. But analysts believe contrasting fortunes between
European and U.S. technology firms this week could mark a trend
reversal. (bit.ly/1VEPzQV)
Solid earnings from ARM and SAP lifted
their shares early on Wednesday. Those stocks then slipped back
but still outpaced a 5 percent and 2 percent drop in IBM
and Intel respectively this week after disappointing
results.
Early results showed that European technology companies were
doing much better than their U.S. counterparts.
ARM reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit as it
licensed more of its designs for use in the next generation of
smartphones and connected devices.
ASML Holding posted earnings ahead of predictions
and expected a strong second quarter, while SAP's first-quarter
profit after tax rose 9 percent.
In contrast, IBM reported its worst quarterly revenue in 14
years on Monday following declines in its traditional
businesses, while Intel late on Tuesday lowered its
revenue forecast for the year and said it would cut up to 12,000
jobs.
According to StarMine's smart estimates, which assign a
higher weight to top-rated analysts, ARM is likely to see a 15
percent jump in its earnings-per-share (EPS) in 12 months to the
end of 2016, against a flat growth for Intel and a 1 percent
rise for ASML.
ARM also looks relatively cheaper against historical
standards, with its 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E)
ratio now at a discount of 15 percent against its 10-year
average. In contrast, Intel trades at a 5 percent discount and
ASML's ratio is almost double its long-term P/E average.
ARM has long dominated mobile processing, and more of its
processor and graphics technology is being used by Samsung
, Huawei and Apple in their
in-house designed chips.
"Intel has been struggling in mobile for 15 years despite
vast investments and the ARM processor remains a much better
proposition for many of the segments that Intel is hoping to
address," Richard Windsor, analyst at Edison Investment, said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John
Stonestreet)