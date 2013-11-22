* Tecfidera wins "new active substance" status from EMA
* Decision secures 10 years of regulatory exclusivity
* Biogen says now ready to launch oral medicine in Europe
* Shares jump more than 10 percent, touch new all-time high
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 22 Biogen Idec has won 10
years of regulatory exclusivity for its top-selling multiple
sclerosis (MS) drug Tecfidera in Europe, paving the way for its
launch in markets that could account for a large chunk of future
sales.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday it had
updated an earlier opinion and believed the oral medicine
qualified as a so-called "new active substance" (NAS), securing
Biogen vital protection that will stop generic firms from
launching copycat versions.
Shares in Biogen jumped 10.5 percent to $279 on Nasdaq by
1500 GMT, after touching a new all-time high of $289.97.
In March, Tecfidera was approved in the United States and
also recommended for approval in Europe - but without clarity
over whether it would get NAS status in the European Union. Its
EU launch has been delayed pending a resolution of the issue.
Without this data protection, Biogen would have to rely on
relatively weak patents relating to the drug's use, which
analysts believe might not prevent generic rivals launching
cheaper copies in major markets such as Germany.
The revised recommendation will be referred to the European
Commission, which usually endorses the views of the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) within a
couple of months.
"We are heartened by the CHMP's NAS determination, which
brings us closer to our goal of providing this important new
treatment to multiple sclerosis patients in Europe," said Biogen
research head Douglas Williams.
"We are ready to introduce Tecfidera in EU countries shortly
after anticipated approval."
REMOVES MAJOR OVERHANG
JP Morgan analyst Geoff Meacham said the EU decision removed
a major overhang for Biogen's prospects, although he noted most
investors had been expecting a positive outcome. Meacham expects
an EU launch of Tecfidera in the first half of 2014.
Tecfidera competes with Novartis' Gilenya and
Sanofi's Aubagio, two other oral MS therapies.
Although it is a rival, Novartis said it welcomed the
decision that dimethyl fumarate - the active ingredient in
Tecfidera - qualifies as a new substance, since this would help
support research and development into new medicines.
Oral treatments have proved a popular alternative to
traditional drug injections for the debilitating neurological
disorder and Tecfidera sales have exceeded market expectations,
reaching $286 million in the third quarter.
Annual sales are expected to reach $4.55 billion by 2018,
according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters
Pharma, with 36 percent of that coming from Europe and other
non-U.S. markets.
Tecfidera was launched at a U.S. price of $54,900 per
patient a year. However, a Biogen executive said at a broker
conference last week that Tecfidera might be priced at about
half this level in Europe.
Although Tecfidera is the third oral MS drug to market,
after Gilenya and Aubagio, it is seen as likely to dominate the
class. According to IMS, which provides data on prescription
medicines, it has already laid claim to being the leading oral
drug for MS in the United States.
The drug is also approved in Canada and Australia.
