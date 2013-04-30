(Corrects to make clear competitor sought information on
Intermune drug, paragraph 8)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 30 Europe's medicines regulator
has been stopped from releasing clinical trial data about drugs
made by AbbVie and InterMune, following a
court ruling favouring the two U.S. companies.
The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it intended to
appeal the interim decision by the European Union's general
court.
The court action, which prevents the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) from releasing documents until a final ruling is
given, highlights the battle between campaigners for more
transparency and companies who fear it will harm their business.
The London-based watchdog has been on a collision course
with some drugmakers since deciding it would lift the lid on
previously secret clinical trial data that is submitted by
companies as part of the application process for new drugs.
Since November 2010, the EMA has released nearly 2 million
pages of detailed clinical trial information - an approach it
says reflects growing public demands for more openness to
ensure that drugmakers cannot conceal adverse drug effects.
Its policy was challenged, however, by both AbbVie and
InterMune, which sought an injunction in cases relating to
requests for the release of data about their drugs.
In the case of AbbVie, information had been sought about its
rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling
medicine. One of those seeking the data was UCB, a
rival Belgian drug company.
The InterMune case also related to information sought by a
potential competitor.
An AbbVie spokeswoman said the U.S. company supported
transparency of clinical research for the benefit of patients,
but was concerned that commercially confidential information
contained in EMA filings could be used by other companies to
compete against its product.
In a move that has alarmed a number of pharmaceutical
companies, the EMA plans to step up transparency further from
next year by establishing a systematic process for the release
of full clinical trial data.
(Editing by Keith Weir)