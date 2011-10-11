LONDON Oct 11 Europe will strictly limit the amount of information that drugmakers can supply to the public on prescription-only medicines and will keep a ban on advertising under proposed rules set out on Tuesday.

The latest proposals from the European Commission amend those made in 2008, following criticism that the original ideas went too far in loosening restrictions governing communications between pharmaceuticals companies and patients.

John Dalli, European commissioner for health and consumer policy, said in a statement the new proposals would "further strengthen the control of authorised medicines".

The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, said its new proposals would allow only certain information on prescription drugs, such as information on the label and on the packaging leaflets, information on prices and clinical trials, and instructions for use.

The revised proposals will be debated by both the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)