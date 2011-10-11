LONDON Oct 11 Europe will strictly limit the
amount of information that drugmakers can supply to the public
on prescription-only medicines and will keep a ban on
advertising under proposed rules set out on Tuesday.
The latest proposals from the European Commission amend
those made in 2008, following criticism that the original ideas
went too far in loosening restrictions governing communications
between pharmaceuticals companies and patients.
John Dalli, European commissioner for health and consumer
policy, said in a statement the new proposals would "further
strengthen the control of authorised medicines".
The Commission, the executive arm of the European Union,
said its new proposals would allow only certain information on
prescription drugs, such as information on the label and on the
packaging leaflets, information on prices and clinical trials,
and instructions for use.
The revised proposals will be debated by both the European
Parliament and the Council of Ministers.
