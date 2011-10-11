* Proposals allow only limited information on drugs
* Publication in general print media not permitted
* Advertising to public will remain banned
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 11 Europe will strictly limit the
amount of information that drugmakers can supply to the public
on prescription-only medicines and retain a ban on advertising
under proposed rules set out on Tuesday.
The latest proposals from the European Commission amend
those made in 2008, following criticism that the original ideas
went too far in loosening restrictions governing communications
between pharmaceuticals companies and patients.
John Dalli, European commissioner for health and consumer
policy, said in a statement the new proposals would "further
strengthen the control of authorised medicines".
The new proposals from the Commission, the executive arm of
the European Union, would allow information in only certain
areas, such as information on the label and on packaging
leaflets, information on prices and clinical trials, and
instructions for use.
An earlier idea of letting drugmakers publish information
about medicines on websites or in print -- for example, in
health supplements in newspapers -- has been rejected under the
new proposals, which state: "A publication in general print
media will not be permitted."
The tough line may disappoint drugmakers wanting more leeway
to provide information directly to consumers in Europe, which
they argue is needed in part as a counterbalance to sometimes
unreliable data provided on the Internet.
But the Commission's new line was welcomed by the European
Public Health Alliance (EPHA), which represents healthcare
professionals and patients, for keeping advertising at bay.
"The previous proposal was just a disguised way of giving
pharmaceutical companies enough flexibility to promote their
products directly to the public, in order to boost the sector's
growth," said Monika Kosinska, the group's secretary general.
NO U.S.-STYLE TV ADVERTS
In fact, the European pharmaceutical industry had never
asked for a green light for U.S.-style direct to consumer (DTC)
advertising, which some company executives anyway now view as a
costly mistake.
DTC advertising of prescription drugs is only permitted in
the United States and New Zealand, and the practice has been
widely attacked by U.S. consumer groups, especially in the wake
of the 2004 withdrawal of Merck & Co's heavily promoted
painkiller Vioxx.
Instead, drugmakers in Europe would like to steer a middle
course between full-on television adverts and zero
communication.
"Those citizens seeking information on their disease or
therapy should be able to access it in both user-friendly
formats and in their own language," the European Federation of
Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations said on Tuesday.
Consumer groups have long resisted any loosening of
restrictions, arguing that drugmakers cannot be trusted to
provide unbiased information.
The European Consumers' Organisation BEUC said the
redrafting of the plans were a first tangible effect of the
decision to move competence on pharmaceuticals policy from the
Commission's industry division to the directorate responsible
for health.
