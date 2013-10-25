LONDON Oct 25 European regulators have
recommended approval of Swiss firm Actelion's new
pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit and a novel
antidepressant called Brintellix from Denmark's Lundbeck
.
The green light for Opsumit comes hard on the heels of its
approval in the United States last week and buttresses
Actelion's position as a leading player in treating pulmonary
arterial hypertension (PAH).
Opsumit is a successor to Actelion's established medicine
Tracleer, which loses patent protection in 2015.
PAH is a condition characterised by high blood pressure in
the arteries connecting the heart to the lungs.
Opsumit will compete with, among others, Gilead Sciences'
Letairis, which is sold in Europe by GlaxoSmithKline
under the brand name Volibris.
Brintellix is an equally important new drug for Lundbeck,
which hopes the antidepressant will provide a new source of
revenue as its existing antidepressant, Cipralex, sold as
Lexapro in the United States and Japan, comes off patent.
The drug was approved in the United States last month and
will be co-marketed with Takeda Pharmaceutical.
The recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) were announced on Friday, and its opinions are normally
endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.
Lundbeck said it expected Brintellix would be available to
patients in the first markets in the European Union during the
first half of 2014.