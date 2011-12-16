* Zelboraf recommended by European Medicines Agency
* Final EU approval expected by Roche in February
(Adds sales forecast, Roche comment, more on disease)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 16 European regulators have
recommended approval of a targeted melanoma drug from Swiss
group Roche Holding AG, opening the way to a new
treatment option for patients with the deadliest form of skin
cancer.
The green light for Zelboraf from the European Medicines
Agency -- which Roche said on Friday it expected to be formally
endorsed by the European Commission in February -- follows U.S.
approval in August.
The new drug is given as a twice-daily pill and is designed
to be used alongside a companion diagnostic test, also from
Roche, that identifies which patients have a specific genetic
mutation that means they will benefit from the treatment.
The London-based agency said the benefits of Zelboraf,
particularly the improvements seen in terms of patients going
longer before their disease progressed and overall survival,
outweighed its potential risks.
Side effects from Zelboraf can include secondary growths,
rash, slight hair loss, extreme photosensitivity and joint pain.
Zelboraf was developed in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo
and became the second drug to be approved for melanoma
in the United States this year, after Yervoy from Bristol-Myers
Squibb.
Roche said in August that Zelboraf would cost just over
$56,000 for a six-month course of treatment in the United
States. It has yet to announce a price in Europe.
Analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters Pharma, on average,
forecast annual sales of $930 million for the medicine by 2016,
making it a useful addition to Roche's market-leading portfolio
of cancer therapies.
Zelboraf, known clinically as vemurafenib, is targeted for
patients with tumours that have a mutation in a gene known as
BRAF that allows melanoma cells to grow. About half of all
melanomas have the genetic aberration the drug targets.
The European drugs watchdog said it backed Zelboraf for
treating patients with the BRAF mutation who suffered from
metastatic or unresectable melanoma, meaning it cannot be
removed by surgery.
Melanoma globally afflicts nearly 160,000 new people each
year. It can spread quickly to internal organs and average
survival is six to nine months.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)