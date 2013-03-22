* Biogen hits new high as EU drugs agency backs Tecfidera
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 22 European regulators have
recommended approval of two new multiple sclerosis pills from
Biogen Idec and Sanofi, both of which are
expected to become major sellers.
Friday's decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was
particularly significant for Biogen, since the U.S. biotech
company is still awaiting a verdict on Tecfidera, or BG-12, in
the United States.
Shares in Biogen, which have more than trebled in the last
three years on rising hopes for Tecfidera, hit a new all-time
high of $178.66 on Friday and stood 1 percent up on the day by
1540 GMT.
Tecfidera is one of the most highly anticipated new drug
approvals for the pharmaceuticals industry in 2013, with
analysts predicting billions of dollars a year in sales.
It will compete in the oral MS drug market against
Novartis's existing Gilenya and Aubagio, but many
investors already see it as best in class.
"We believe Tecfidera will raise expectations for what
people living with MS can achieve with their therapy," Biogen
CEO George Scangos said in a statement welcoming the news.
Oral drugs are changing the MS market dramatically, by
offering patients a highly effective alternative to traditional
injections, which can be painful and may cause flu-like
symptoms.
Tecfidera and Sanofi's Aubagio were both endorsed for
treating relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), though the
EMA decision still needs to be finalised before the drugs can be
launched.
Aubagio was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for the same use in September, while an FDA
decision on the Biogen product is due by March 28.
Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst with ISI Group, said the
European decision on Tecfidera was reassuring since the EMA only
flagged up two safety issues.
The agency's press release merely highlighted as side
effects flushing, or redness of the skin, and gastrointestinal
events, such as diarrhoea and nausea.
FOUR-IN-ONE HIV TABLET
The London-based agency also gave a green light to Gilead
Sciences's four-drug combination pill to treat
HIV/AIDS, called Stribild. Gilead shares rose 2 percent.
The flurry of positive recommendations for new medicines,
each of which analysts believe will become
multibillion-dollar-a-year sellers, underscores a recent pick-up
in research productivity by the pharmaceutical industry.
Sales of the Biogen MS drug are expected to reach $3.0
billion a year by 2017, outstripping revenues by the same time
of $2.5 billion for Gilenya and $1.1 billion for Aubagio,
according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters
Pharma.
Tecfidera will add an important new leg to Biogen's multiple
sclerosis business, which already includes the injectable drugs
Avonex and Tysabri.
Ariad Pharmaceuticals also won a recommendation for
its drug Iclusig for chronic myeloid leukaemia, while Baxter
International and Halozyme Therapeutics secured
EMA backing for HyQvia as a treatment for immunodeficiencies,
lifting their stock 1 percent and 15 percent respectively.
EMA XARELTO VIEW AT ODDS WITH FDA
Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, which
together sell the anti-clotting drug Xarelto, had something to
cheer about as well, with the EMA recommending the medicine for
treating acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
That decision was in contrast to the position adopted by the
FDA, which denied approval to expand use of Xarelto to reduce
the risk of heart attacks and strokes in ACS patients earlier
this month.
Deutsche Bank analysts said the EU stance was "an
incremental positive" that would provide a modest uplift to peak
sales forecasts.
Patients with ACS have suffered blood clots blocking blood
supply to the heart.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use, or CHMP, are normally endorsed by the European Commission
within a couple of months.
