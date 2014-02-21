LONDON Feb 21 European regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of 10 drugs, six of which were for respiratory diseases including GlaxoSmithKline's Anoro and Laventair and Novartis's Ulunar Breezhaler.

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) also gave the green light to Vokanamet, a treatment for type 2 diabetes marketed by Johnson & Johnson.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.