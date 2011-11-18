LONDON Nov 18 European Medicines Agency
statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP).
Positive opinions recommending the granting of a marketing
authorisation, for the following medicines:
* Caprelsa (vandetanib) from AstraZeneca for the
treatment of aggressive and symptomatic medullary thyroid cancer
(MTC) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or
metastatic disease
Positive opinions for applications for extension of
indication:
* Rebif (interferon beta-1a) from Merck KGaA for
the use of Rebif 44 micrograms three times weekly in patients
who have experienced a single demyelinating event, an early sign
of the disease, and who are at high risk of converting to MS
* Erbitux (cetuximab) from Merck KGaA for the treatment of
patients with epidermal growth factor receptor
(EGFR)-expressing, KRAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer
in first line in combination with FOLFOX; the combination of
Erbitux with oxaliplatin-containing chemotherapy is
contraindicated for patients with mutant KRAS metastatic
colorectal cancer (mCRC) or for whom KRAS mCRC status is unknown
* Nevanac (nepafenac) from Novartis unit Alcon for
reduction in the risk of postoperative macular oedema associated
with cataract surgery in diabetic patients
* Herceptin (trastuzumab) from Roche for the
treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer
in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by
adjuvant Herceptin therapy, for locally advanced (including
inflammatory) disease or tumours > 2 cm in diameter
