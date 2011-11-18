LONDON Nov 18 European Medicines Agency statement following monthly meeting of Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Positive opinions recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation, for the following medicines:

* Caprelsa (vandetanib) from AstraZeneca for the treatment of aggressive and symptomatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease

Positive opinions for applications for extension of indication:

* Rebif (interferon beta-1a) from Merck KGaA for the use of Rebif 44 micrograms three times weekly in patients who have experienced a single demyelinating event, an early sign of the disease, and who are at high risk of converting to MS

* Erbitux (cetuximab) from Merck KGaA for the treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing, KRAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer in first line in combination with FOLFOX; the combination of Erbitux with oxaliplatin-containing chemotherapy is contraindicated for patients with mutant KRAS metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) or for whom KRAS mCRC status is unknown

* Nevanac (nepafenac) from Novartis unit Alcon for reduction in the risk of postoperative macular oedema associated with cataract surgery in diabetic patients

* Herceptin (trastuzumab) from Roche for the treatment of patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer  in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by adjuvant Herceptin therapy, for locally advanced (including inflammatory) disease or tumours > 2 cm in diameter (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)