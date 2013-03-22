LONDON, March 22 - New multiple sclerosis drugs from Biogen
Idec and Sanofi have been recommended for
approval in Europe.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday its
experts had backed Biogen's Tecfidera, or BG-12, and Sanofi's
Aubagio for multiple sclerosis (MS). Both are pills, rather than
injections, and will compete with Novartis's existing
tablet Gilenya.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Andrew Callus)