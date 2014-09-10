Sept 10 Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer
Ingelheim said on Wednesday that the European Commission
approved their copycat version of Sanofi SA's
blockbuster insulin, Lantus.
The treatment, to be manufactured by Lilly, comprises a type
of basal insulin, intended to provide long-lasting blood sugar
control between meals and at night.
The therapy received a positive recommendation from the
European Medicine Agency in June.
The product will be made available in a pre-filled pen and
cartridges for a reusable pen, the companies said.
The approval is for a so-called biosimilar version of
Lantus, which generates annual sales of about $8 billion.
Biosimilar medicines are copies of biotech drugs that promise to
cut the cost of treatment.
Lantus currently dominates the market, out-selling a rival
treatment Levemir from Denmark's Novo Nordisk.
Europe accounted for 14 percent of Lantus' global sales last
year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted
Lilly-Boehringer's drug tentative approval in August, under the
provisional trade name Basaglar, but it is not considered a
biosimilar in the region.
