BRUSSELS Nov 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told the European Parliament on Wednesday, shortly before she
was due to visit Prime Minister David Cameron, that she wanted
Britain to remain in the EU.
"I want a strong Great Britain inside the European Union. I
cannot imagine a Europe without Britain," she said in reply to a
question from a Eurosceptic British lawmaker, who urged her to
tell Cameron that Britain should leave the EU.
"I believe you can be very happy on an island, but being
alone in this world doesn't make you any happier," she said.
Merkel was scheduled to meet the British leader for a
working dinner later on Wednesday to discuss a stand-off over
the EU's medium-term budget and German irritation at Britain's
growing disengagement with EU integration.