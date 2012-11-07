BRUSSELS Nov 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called on fellow European leaders on Wednesday to agree an
ambitious, concrete plan for closer fiscal and economic
integration next month that can then be put in place over the
next two to three years.
In a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels, Merkel
said the crisis-hit currency bloc could only win back confidence
by pressing ahead with economic reforms and laying out a roadmap
for deeper unity.
"I will work to ensure that we agree an ambitious roadmap in
December for renewing our economic and monetary union," Merkel
said. "It should include concrete measures that we can implement
over the coming two to three years."
EU leaders are due to meet in mid-December to discuss
changes to the rules governing their common currency, including
closer coordination of economic policies.
Merkel set out four elements in her speech, including
harmonising financial market regulation, closer fiscal and
economic policy integration, and steps to ensure greater
democratic legitimacy for decisions taken at the European level.
She reiterated her support for giving European institutions
new rights to intervene in national budgets when they violated
EU rules. She also spoke of the need for closer coordination of
labour and tax policies, while making clear that the sovereignty
of member states in these areas must be respected.
Despite her push for a "deeper" union, Merkel made clear
that she did not want a two-speed Europe, dividing members of
the currency bloc from those EU members which do not use the
euro.
After her appearance in Brussels, Merkel is due to travel to
London to meet with British Prime Minister David Cameron amid a
standoff over the EU's medium-term budget. Under pressure from
euro-sceptics in his party, Cameron is gradually pulling away
from Europe to the irritation of EU states including Germany.