* Firms predict volatility will stay through year-end

* Greek leader's move shows obstacles for EU's progress

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 1 After enjoying the best month for stocks in over nine years, Merrill Lynch may soon be joining the herd and scaling back exposure to equities in its portfolios.

Bank of America's Merrill (BAC.N) has been the lone optimist on Wall Street, as its competitors Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS all cut equity exposure in their portfolios just days before the October rally began.

While Morgan Stanley's pullback from equities was its most dramatic reallocation since 2009, Merrill remained overweight on equities and bullish about the economy overall.

But Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's unexpected call late on Monday for a referendum on the financial rescue package put forth by European leaders has investment strategists at Merrill reconsidering that stance.

"What happened in Greece overnight removed some of our tactical optimism," said Kate Moore, global equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Merrill's investment team is currently reevaluating its calls and will decide later this week whether to adjust.

Last Thursday's announcement from European leaders that there was an agreement to bail out eurozone banks had renewed the firm's conviction in its stance, Moore said.

Bank of America Merrill has maintained its "moderate" overweight position on both its short-term tactical portfolios and its long-term strategic portfolios over the last month. The firm will announce any changes to its allocations on Thursday. Bank of America Merrill will announce on Nov. 15 any changes to its strategic portfolios.

While Bank of America believes the U.S. economy will grow 3 percent in the fourth quarter, it also anticipates continued swings in the markets as the situation in Europe evolves, Moore said.

Investment strategists at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo and UBS all told Reuters that they are not scaling back equity exposure in their portfolios further.

UBS shifted its portfolios from neutral to underweight equities on Sept. 18 and is sticking to that for now.

"What we learned last night is what the implementation risk looks like," said Jeremy Zirin, chief equity strategist of wealth management at UBS (UBS.N). "When political outcomes drive the markets, it creates a lot more volatility."

Similarly, on Oct. 1, Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) went from neutral to underweight on its equity exposure on its cyclical asset allocation.

"The number of things that could upset the markets are uncountable and they are political and that's going to create volatility for the markets between now and the end of the year," said Paul Christopher, chief international strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors.

MSSB, the brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Oct. 6 shifted the allocation of its portfolios from overweight on global equities, commodities and REITs to underweight and from underweight on global cash to overweight, the biggest shift the firm has made since April 2009.

The firm would consider reducing its equity exposure even more if the issues affecting developed markets spread into emerging markets, said Jeff Applegate, chief investment strategist at MSSB. He said the firm got more cautious a month ago because it believed policymakers in Europe and the U.S. were not responding appropriately or engaging adequately in the problems confronting them.

"This latest development from Greece unfortunately shows more of the same," Applegate said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)