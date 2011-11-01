* Firms predict volatility will stay through year-end
* Greek leader's move shows obstacles for EU's progress
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 1 After enjoying the best month for stocks
in over nine years, Merrill Lynch may soon be joining the herd
and scaling back exposure to equities in its portfolios.
Bank of America's Merrill (BAC.N) has been the lone
optimist on Wall Street, as its competitors Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS all cut equity
exposure in their portfolios just days before the October rally
began.
While Morgan Stanley's pullback from equities was its most
dramatic reallocation since 2009, Merrill remained overweight
on equities and bullish about the economy overall.
But Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's unexpected
call late on Monday for a referendum on the financial rescue
package put forth by European leaders has investment
strategists at Merrill reconsidering that stance.
"What happened in Greece overnight removed some of our
tactical optimism," said Kate Moore, global equity strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Merrill's investment team is
currently reevaluating its calls and will decide later this
week whether to adjust.
Last Thursday's announcement from European leaders that
there was an agreement to bail out eurozone banks had renewed
the firm's conviction in its stance, Moore said.
Bank of America Merrill has maintained its "moderate"
overweight position on both its short-term tactical portfolios
and its long-term strategic portfolios over the last month. The
firm will announce any changes to its allocations on Thursday.
Bank of America Merrill will announce on Nov. 15 any changes to
its strategic portfolios.
While Bank of America believes the U.S. economy will grow 3
percent in the fourth quarter, it also anticipates continued
swings in the markets as the situation in Europe evolves, Moore
said.
Investment strategists at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
Wells Fargo and UBS all told Reuters that they are not scaling
back equity exposure in their portfolios further.
UBS shifted its portfolios from neutral to underweight
equities on Sept. 18 and is sticking to that for now.
"What we learned last night is what the implementation risk
looks like," said Jeremy Zirin, chief equity strategist of
wealth management at UBS (UBS.N). "When political outcomes
drive the markets, it creates a lot more volatility."
Similarly, on Oct. 1, Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage
arm of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) went from neutral to
underweight on its equity exposure on its cyclical asset
allocation.
"The number of things that could upset the markets are
uncountable and they are political and that's going to create
volatility for the markets between now and the end of the
year," said Paul Christopher, chief international strategist at
Wells Fargo Advisors.
MSSB, the brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Oct. 6
shifted the allocation of its portfolios from overweight on
global equities, commodities and REITs to underweight and from
underweight on global cash to overweight, the biggest shift the
firm has made since April 2009.
The firm would consider reducing its equity exposure even
more if the issues affecting developed markets spread into
emerging markets, said Jeff Applegate, chief investment
strategist at MSSB. He said the firm got more cautious a month
ago because it believed policymakers in Europe and the U.S.
were not responding appropriately or engaging adequately in the
problems confronting them.
"This latest development from Greece unfortunately shows
more of the same," Applegate said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew)