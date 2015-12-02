BERLIN Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Afghans coming to Germany in pursuit of better economic circumstances will be sent back to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Berlin, Merkel said Germany would meet its humanitarian obligations for Afghans who are in serious danger because they worked for foreign forces such as the German army.

"But where refugees come hoping for a better life - and I know that this hope is big for many - that is no reason to get asylum status or residency status here," she said, adding that in such cases people would be deported back home. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)