Migrants forced from a train in Hungary scuffled with helmeted riot police and some clung to railway tracks on Thursday, as politicians across Europe struggled to respond to public opinion appalled by images of a drowned three-year-old boy.

For those looking for ways to help the hundreds of the thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing wars and poverty, the following is a list of humanitarian organizations that are distributing aid and services within Europe as well as in the Middle East.

Please note that before you make a donation, you can check out non-profit organizations on sites such as CharityNavigator (www.charitynavigator.org) and GuideStar (www.guidestar.org) to understand the mission of an organization and how they use funds:

* Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org/)

Through mid-August, the international aid group says it has rescued 11,482 people at risk of drowning through its search and rescue operations on the Mediterranean Sea. The organization is also providing direct medical services to refugees in locations throughout the Mediterranean, according to a spokesman. A map can be found here (www.doctorswithoutborders.org/emergency-mediterranean).

* USA for UNHCR (www.unrefugees.org)

Some 2,500 refugees and migrants have died or gone missing this year, the UNHCR says. The organization is providing water, mosquito nets, tents, healthcare and other services.

* International Rescue Committee (www.rescue.org/)

This New York-based group has an emergency team in Greece on the island of Lesbos. Every year, IRC resettles thousands of refugees in 22 U.S. cities. It says it has assisted 270 of 1,541 Syrian refugees resettled to the United States.

* Save the Children (www.savethechildren.org)

The organization says some 5 million Syrian children are in need of assistance, including more 1 million Syrian children who have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Funds are used for food, clothing, care and protection as a result of the ongoing war. The group is distributing essential items such as diapers and hygiene kits.

* Mercy Corps (www.mercycorps.org)

According to a spokeswoman, the group has helped some 4 million people in the region, providing food, water, shelter, household supplies and clothing. It is also offering a new wilderness program for Syrian teenagers in Jordan and Syria. The organization just completed an assessment in Greece and is in the process of formulating an aid action plan there as well.

"We find that individuals give more easily when there is a natural disaster than when the emergency is the result of war," says Christine Nyirjesy Bragale, director of media relations at Mercy Corps.

* World Vision (www.worldvision.org)

This Christian humanitarian organization says its operations in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are assisting refugees and migrants with clean water, cash assistance for food, hygiene kits, basic household goods, clothing, child-friendly spaces and education.

* Oxfam America (www.oxfamamerica.org)

Oxfam provides clean water and safe sanitation to Syrian refugee families in Lebanon and Jordan.

* CARE (www.care.org)

CARE has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, offering all kinds of assistance to people affected by the Syrian conflict. For example in Jordan, CARE provides cash assistance to pay for basic living costs. In Lebanon, CARE is distributing packages to newly arrived refugees that contains basic essential items such as mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, baby items and hygiene kits.

* Islamic Relief USA (www.irusa.org)

The Islamic humanitarian group is running campaigns to raise funds for several projects, including emergency shelters for Syrian refugees.

* World Food Programme (www.wfpusa.org)

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) is the largest humanitarian agency fighting global hunger. WFP reaches more than four million people every month inside Syria with urgently needed food and provides electronic food vouchers to 1.5 million refugees in neighboring countries.

* ShelterBox USA (www.shelterboxusa.org)

This disaster relief charity specializes in emergency tented shelter and other life-saving equipment. It currently has teams on the ground on the Greek island of Lesbos and has sent aid to support more than 5,000 families in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan, Lebanon and Jordan.

* International Committee of the Red Cross (www.icrc.org)

The goal of this group is to assist and protect the victims of war. It currently has operations in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and other war-torn countries. It is also running a Syria-specific campaign, where funds collected will be used for water, food, healthcare and other essential services for displaced people, including refugees.

