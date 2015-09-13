Sept 13 Roughly 6,000 migrants have entered Austria since midnight, and the number for all of Sunday could surpass 10,000, which would be the strongest daily flow since Germany and Austria threw open their borders more than a week ago, a police spokesman said.

Tens of thousands of people have streamed into Austria, almost all of them continuing to Germany, since the two countries said they would let a wave of migrants, many of them refugees fleeing Syria's civil war, enter their territory.

"The flow of refugees remains very high, the spokesman said. "I don't think I would be wrong in saying that we might exceed the threshold of 10,000 if it continues like this."

In the initial rush of arrivals last weekend, 16,000 to 17,000 people had crossed the border with Hungary in two days, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)