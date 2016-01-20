BERLIN Jan 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman said on Wednesday Berlin still favoured a joint
European solution in the refugee crisis after Austria announced
plans to introduce a limit on the number of people allowed to
claim asylum.
"That is a decision by the Austrian government that I do not
comment", government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
"The German government still favours a joint European
solution that tackles the causes of migration in order to reduce
the number of refugees significantly and noticeably."
Austria said on Wednesday it would cap the number of people
allowed to claim asylum this year at less than half last year's
figure, and Chancellor Werner Faymann said border controls would
have to be stepped up "massively".
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Joseph Nasr)