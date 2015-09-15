NICKELSDORF, Austria, Sept 15 Fewer migrants crossed into Austria from Hungary on Tuesday after Budapest started to clamp down on the flow through the Balkan peninsula to the richer countries of northern and western Europe, Austrian police said.

On Monday, the last day before Hungary sealed off its Serbian border with a razor wire fence, a record 15,700 people arrived in eastern Austria via the border town of Nickelsdorf.

"The night was a bit quieter. We have had around 1,800 people from midnight until now," said a spokesman for the Austrian police in the eastern province of Burgenland.

Hungary has over the last couple of weeks transported tens of thousands of migrants to its Austrian borders and left them to walk into Austria.

"We think that many thousand people were still on the go in Hungary before the border closed and they will surely make their way to Nickelsdorf here in Austria and try to continue their journey to Germany," the spokesman added.

A total of 4,537 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on Monday despite the imposition of new controls at the border with Austria, German police said on Tuesday.

Discussions in the interior ministry in Vienna were still ongoing on Tuesday morning about the exact nature of the army's role in controlling Austria's border, the Austrian police spokesman said.

"As a result of these talks it will become clear for us how these border controls will work, how will they be carried out and where and with what intensity and how the army is integrated," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Anna McIntosh; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)