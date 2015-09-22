VIENNA, Sept 22 A railway route into Germany from Austria that tens of thousands of migrants used until it was shut last week by the German authorities will remain closed until Oct. 4, a spokeswoman for Austrian rail company OeBB said on Tuesday.

Germany closed the rail link with the Austrian city of Salzburg on Wednesday in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants across its border, but many have found other ways onto its territory, by train, road or on foot.

The continued closure was ordered by German authorities, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Janet Lawrence)