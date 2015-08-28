VIENNA Aug 28 Investigators have found more than 70 bodies in a lorry full of refugees discovered abandoned on an Austrian motorway on Thursday, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Austrian police had originally put the toll at up to 50 and are due to announce the exact number within hours. The lorry had come to Austria from Hungary. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)