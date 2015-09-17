VIENNA, Sept 17 Rail services between Austria and Hungary will resume in both directions on Friday, Austrian rail company OeBB said on Thursday, after the link was cut for a week to reduce the flow of migrants into the country from Hungary.

Hungary finished building a razor-wire fence on its border with Serbia this week, prompting migrants to try to circumvent Hungary, which has dramatically reduced the flow of people across Austria's eastern border. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)