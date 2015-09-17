UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
VIENNA, Sept 17 Rail services between Austria and Hungary will resume in both directions on Friday, Austrian rail company OeBB said on Thursday, after the link was cut for a week to reduce the flow of migrants into the country from Hungary.
Hungary finished building a razor-wire fence on its border with Serbia this week, prompting migrants to try to circumvent Hungary, which has dramatically reduced the flow of people across Austria's eastern border. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.