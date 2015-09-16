VIENNA, Sept 16 Austria will extend tougher checks to its border with Slovenia in the coming hours, having already introduced them at its frontier with Hungary, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The border controls will be introduced in a couple of hours," a spokesman said, adding that fewer migrants were now entering from Hungary and their route was expected to shift south.

