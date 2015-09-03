VIENNA, Sept 3 Police in Vienna do not expect to receive any more special trains carrying refugees from Hungary to Austria on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Only 40 refugees had arrived so far by regular trains in the course of the day, spokesman Roman Hahslinger said.

"At the moment we do not expect to receive any special refugee trains from Hungary to arrive in Austria," Hahslinger said.

Seeking to end a two-day standoff at Budapest's main railway station, police who had barred entry to some 2,000 migrants for the past two days suddenly stepped aside on Thursday morning.

Crowds surged past, cramming onto trains many believed would take them to Austria. But some 35 km (22 miles) west of Budapest, a train bound for the border town of Sopron stopped in Bicske, where Hungary has a migrant reception centre. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)