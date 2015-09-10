VIENNA, Sept 10 Austrian rail company OeBB said on Thursday that train services between Austria and Hungary will be suspended at least for the rest of Thursday because Austria cannot handle the volume of migrants crossing its border.

It was too soon to tell whether the services would resume on Friday, a spokesman for the company said.

"It would be irresponsible to simply let people keep streaming in and spend the night at train stations," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)