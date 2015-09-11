VIENNA, Sept 11 The train link between Austria and Hungary will remain closed through the weekend because of the continued strain on the system from the large inflow of migrants, the Austrian rail operator OeBB said in a statement on Friday.

"This decision to stop traffic to and from Hungary made it possible to stabilise the situation in Vienna's large train stations," the statement said. "This is important to keep train services running." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)