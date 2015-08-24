* Serbia scrambles to handle surge in migrants

* Many refugees from wars in the Middle East

* Hungary racing to build fence to keep them out

By Marko Djurica

MIRATOVAC, Serbia, Aug 24 Long lines of migrants, many of them refugees from Syria, snaked through southern Serbia by foot on Monday before jumping on trains and buses north to Hungary and the last leg of an increasingly desperate journey to western Europe.

State authorities and aid agencies threw up tents and scrambled to supply food and water to thousands surging through the western Balkans, their numbers swelling since Greece began ferrying migrants from its overwhelmed islands to the mainland.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said more than 7,000 had reached Serbia from Macedonia between Saturday and Sunday, many of them having spent three desperate days on Greece's northern border after Macedonia halted their passage saying it could take no more.

On Saturday, crowds overwhelmed Macedonian riot police, who responded with batons and stun grenades. Helpless to stem the tide, Macedonia rushed trains and buses to the border to carry them north, where they crossed into Serbia on foot.

More arrived on Monday, walking from the border crossing of Miratovac some 5 km (3 miles) to a reception centre in the southern Serbian town of Presevo, where many received medical aid, food and papers legalising their transit through the country.

Most carried their belongings in rucksacks. Men carried small children on their shoulders. After a chilly night, daytime temperatures were expected to near 30 degrees Celsius (86°F).

"I just want to cross to continue my journey," said Ahmed, from Syria, on the Serbian border. "My final destination is Germany, hopefully."

"PROBLEM WON'T GO AWAY SOON"

Not since the wars of Yugoslavia's collapse in the 1990s has the cash-strapped western Balkans seen such large movements of people.

The problem threatens to get worse as EU member Hungary, part of Europe's borderless Schengen zone, races to complete a fence along its 175-km border with Serbia to keep the migrants out, threatening to create a dangerous bottleneck.

The European Union, the migrants' only destination, has struggled to formulate and implement a common policy.

"The Western Balkan countries are overrun, overwhelmed and have been left to their own devices," Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said on a flight to the Macedonian capital, Skopje, the Austrian news agency APA reported. "We have to help them."

Germany says it expects a record 750,000 asylum-seekers to arrive this year, in a crisis overwhelming authorities in Europe from the Greek islands to the French port of Calais.

Fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, many have undertaken dangerous journeys across sea and land in search of safety and employment in the affluent nations of western and northern Europe.

The UNHCR urged the EU to do more. The problem, said UNHCR Europe Bureau Director Vincent Cochetel, "will not go away any time soon and affects all of Europe."

A record 50,000 migrants, many of them Syrians crossing by boat from Turkey, hit Greek shores in July. In the past two weeks, over 23,000 have entered Serbia, taking the total so far this year to some 90,000.

"They're coping somehow so far," Ivan Miskovic, a spokesman for Serbia's Commissariat for Refugees and Migration, said of the aid workers and authorities on Serbia's southern border.

"Refugees in Miratovac and Presevo are receiving first aid and they are fed before proceeding onwards." (Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in GENEVA, Karin Strohecker in VIENNA, Aleksandar Vasovic in BELGRADE, Jaksa Scekic in MIRATOVAC, Serbia; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood)