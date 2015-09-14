SERBIAN-HUNGARIAN BORDER, Sept 14 A line of Hungarian police in helmets blocked off the main informal crossing point used by migrants entering Hungary from Serbia on Monday, a Reuters reporter said.

Dozens of police officers, backed by mounted police and soldiers, took up positions on a railway track used by migrants to cross the frontier into the European Union. A helicopter circled overhead. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams)