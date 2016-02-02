UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
POLIKASTRO, Greece Feb 2 Hundreds of migrants stranded in northern Greece blocked the main road to Macedonia on Tuesday, angry at delays to their journey north caused by protesting taxi drivers and farmers on the border, a Reuters cameraman said.
The migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, chanted "Macedonia, Macedonia" and sat down in the road.
Around 80 buses packed with migrants were backed up short of the border on Tuesday, their journey halted by Macedonian taxi drivers who have blocked the railway line and Greek farmers staging a tractor protest over planned pension reforms. (Reporting by Fedja Grulovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.