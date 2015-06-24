LONDON, June 24 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday his government was considering reinforcing Britain's border with France around the port of Calais after what he said were unacceptable scenes of chaos involving migrants trying to reach his country.

"We have been looking at whether we can put more personnel and indeed sniffer dog teams on that side of the channel to make a difference," Cameron told parliament.

"There is also more work being done in terms of installing fencing not just around the port at Calais but also around the Eurostar and Eurotunnel entrance," he said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)