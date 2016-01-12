* Briton goes on trial in France on Thursday
* Former soldier turned aid worker hopes for acquittal
* Acting to save a child shouldn't be punished - lawyer
By Pauline Mevel
PARIS, Jan 12 A British ex-soldier hopes to be
cleared of all charges in France after trying to smuggle a small
Afghan girl into Britain at her father's request, since French
law protects from punishment those who help people in danger,
his lawyer said.
Rob Lawrie, a 49-year-old father of four, goes on trial on
Thursday in northern France on a charge of aiding illegal
immigration at a time of bitter debate across Europe over how to
tackle the continent's worst refugee crisis since World War Two.
On Oct. 24, at her father's request, Lawrie hid
four-year-old Bahar Ahmadi in his van and set from a French
migrant camp for Britain. French border police stopped him, also
finding two Eritrean men in the back of the van, and returned
Bahar to her father.
"Rob Lawrie has always said, 'I did it and I'm sorry I did
it and I wish I hadn't'. Is he not guilty? Not quite," lawyer
Lucie Abassade said in an interview on Tuesday. "But French
law...says that if you help someone in danger and you're not
being paid, by giving them food or shelter or safeguarding their
physical integrity, you can't be charged with anything."
"I'm going to say Mr Lawrie did exactly that. He wanted to
rescue a little girl, he wanted to save her...by bringing her to
her relatives in the UK. That will be our main point (in court)
on Thursday."
Lawrie, from Guiseley in northern England, was released
after the incident and will return to France for the trial in
Boulogne-sur-Mer on the Channel coast, Abassade said.
Lawrie has told Reuters he had felt he must act to help
refugees after pictures of drowned Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi
stirred worldwide sympathy in September for Syrians and Afghans
fleeing war and poverty.
SHUTS BUSINESS TO EMBARK ON AID MISSION
He closed his carpet-cleaning business and headed to migrant
camps in northern France to deliver tents, aid and help build
temporary structures for those living there.
Among those he met were Bahar Ahmadi and her father Reza.
The little girl followed him around the camp in Calais and he
struck up a friendship with her. He refused several times to
take the child with him to relatives in Britain until one day he
felt he could no longer say no, his lawyer said.
"The child was in a desperate situation, one of imminent
danger, it was very cold at the end of October, he wanted to
save her life," Abassade said. "It was in the evening, they were
gathered around a fire. He thought: what do I do? Do I let her
sleep in the cold or do I put her in my truck and bring her to
her aunt (in Britain)?"
Britain has declined to admit any migrants from Calais or
anywhere else in Europe, saying this would only spur more to
stream into the continent, instead taking only some from refugee
camps in Middle East countries neighbouring Syria.
If convicted, Lawrie risks as much as five years in jail and
a 30,000-euro (£22,544.17 or $32,538.00) fine.
"All this story has been a nightmare for him, the
consequences of it have been really hard for him," said
Abassade. "So I am positive he is not going to do it again. He
is willing to keep helping refugees in a legal way but he is
never going to try to help this way ever again because the
consequences have been too harsh."
Two online petitions have attracted more than 150,000
signatures asking for leniency for Lawrie.
($1 = 0.9220 euros, 1 British pound = 1.3307 euros)
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Heinrich)