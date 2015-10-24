LONDON Oct 24 Projectiles including smoke bombs
were thrown at police on Saturday outside a London train station
where a protest to highlight the plight of migrants seeking
refuge in Britain was taking place, transport police said.
Protesters gathered against the detention of migrants who
walked along the Eurotunnel to Britain and those who
have died at the French port of Calais, a posting on a website
called "Calais Migrant Solidarity" read.
There is currently a camp in the Calais area of around 6,000
migrants fleeing war, political turmoil and poverty outside
Europe.
Pictures on a news website showed over a dozen police
holding protesters behind metal gates placed in front of an
entrance to London's King's Cross St Pancras station, from where
Eurostar trains to continental Europe arrive and depart.
Images on Twitter showed protesters holding a banner inside
the station reading: "Close Down Yarl's Wood and All Detention
Centres", referring to centre where new arrivals await
immigration clearance.
British Transport Police said in a statement that they had
been facilitating a peaceful protest at the station when others
arrived.
"Around this time a number of other individuals arrived at
the station causing disorder, and missiles, including smoke
bombs were thrown at police officers."
The Daily Mail reported on its website that up to 150
protesters tried to enter the station. Transport police were not
immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
