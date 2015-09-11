* Economic Commissioner warns of respecting euro zone rules
* Commission to evaluate economic impact of crisis by
October
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 As they cope with the worst
migration crisis in decades, European Union states want some
flexibility from the European Commission when it reviews their
draft budget plans -- but the commission says the EU fiscal
rules must be respected.
Since the beginning of the year, about 500,000 migrants have
reached the European Union, fleeing war and poverty in their
home countries.
The economic impact of the influx should be taken into
account when the European Commission reviews national budgets in
the coming weeks, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna
said as EU finance ministers gathered on Friday in Luxembourg
for a regular monthly meeting.
"We have asked the Commission to make an economic and
financial analysis of what the financial impact of the refugees
crisis can be," Gramegna told a news conference at the end of
the meeting.
Luxembourg holds the six-month presidency of the EU and
spoke on behalf of several EU countries who raised the issue
during the meeting.
"We will examine that in the framework of our rules because
we must also stick to the commitments," EU Economics
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker proposed
on Wednesday a plan to relocate a total of 160,000 asylum
seekers across EU countries. He estimated a cost to the EU of
780 million euros ($880 million) over two years. EU states are
expected to contribute with national resources, too.
Moscovici, who is in charge of supervising euro zone
budgets, agreed to examine the economic impact of the crisis and
may present his findings on Oct 5, the next meeting of euro zone
ministers. Euro zone countries are due to submit their draft
budgets to Brussels on Oct 15.
The European Commission has the authority to send back the
draft budgets and push for changes, thanks to the new rules
adopted after the euro zone's 2009-2014 debt crisis.
Moscovici said that "several" countries asked for the
economic analysis, which can lead to some leeway on the euro
zone's strict budget rules. Beside Luxemburg, Austria, Italy and
Ireland raised this issue.
The outcome of the analysis is far from clear. Some euro
zone states, such as Germany, are likely to oppose too much
flexibility for countries with high public debt and deficit.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
