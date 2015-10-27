BRUSSELS Oct 27 The European Commission, which
polices euro zone governments' finances, will give more budget
leeway to states that can prove to have suffered extraordinary
costs to face the refugee crisis, Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.
"We are facing a problem of exceptional gravity," Juncker
said during a debate on the migration crisis in the European
Parliament in Strasbourg.
Several euro zone governments have asked for more
flexibility on EU fiscal rules - the Stability and Growth Pact
-- to cope with the costs of sheltering and managing the biggest
flow of migrants Europe has seen since World War II.
"If a country makes an extraordinary effort, it must have
this recognised," Juncker said, adding that "countries that do
not make an extraordinary effort or cannot prove it, will not
have a more flexible interpretation of the Pact."
Juncker confirmed that the Commission will carry out
country-by-country analysis to assess the actual impact of the
migration crisis on national budgets, but did not clarify which
euro zone state may benefit from more leeway.
The Commission is analysing euro zone draft budget plans for
2016 and will issue its assessments by the end of November.
